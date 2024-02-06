A free seminar, Weight Management First Steps, will be held at 6 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at HealthPoint Plaza, 2126 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Class size is limited. Register online at www.sehealth.org/events or calling (573) 986-4440.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.