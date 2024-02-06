SoutheastHEALTH holds vaccination clinics from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only by calling (573) 519-4522. Since late 2020, the hospital system said it has administered more than 34,000 COVID vaccinations.
For booster-shot information, visit https://www.sehealth.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-resource-center.
A free seminar, Weight Management First Steps, will be held at 6 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at HealthPoint Plaza, 2126 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Class size is limited. Register online at www.sehealth.org/events or calling (573) 986-4440.
