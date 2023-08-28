All sections
August 28, 2023

SoutheastHEALTH announces scholarships

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation feted 28 health care scholarship recipients who received a cumulative $32,500 in financial awards at an event held recently at Jackson Civic Center.

"The demand for health care professionals across the system of care is ongoing, both locally and in Missouri. We are so fortunate to have generous donors who recognize this vital need by helping support students as they work toward career goals," said Darah Jirkovsky, Foundation executive director.

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded more than $1.2 million to local scholars aiding the education of more than 1,300 health care workers since 1962.

