SoutheastHEALTH announces Journey cancer gala in January

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will host its fifth annual Journey Gala on Jan. 22 at Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau with a theme of "Tanzania, Africa for a Safari."

The gala will include a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment and dancing, and benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund.

"There are so many needs for patients with a cancer diagnosis," said Darah Jirkovsky, executive director of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. "We are grateful for the support the community gives to this event, helping cancer patients with a myriad of needs, including transportation to the Southeast Cancer Center, lodging, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, utility bills and rent."

Jirkovsky noted since the inaugural gala in 2017, more than $850,000 has been raised to provide compassionate support to patients and their families.