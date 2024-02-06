SoutheastHEALTH announces Journey cancer gala in January

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will host its fifth annual Journey Gala on Jan. 22 at Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau with a theme of "Tanzania, Africa for a Safari."
The gala will include a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment and dancing, and benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund.
"There are so many needs for patients with a cancer diagnosis," said Darah Jirkovsky, executive director of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. "We are grateful for the support the community gives to this event, helping cancer patients with a myriad of needs, including transportation to the Southeast Cancer Center, lodging, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, utility bills and rent."
Jirkovsky noted since the inaugural gala in 2017, more than $850,000 has been raised to provide compassionate support to patients and their families.
Co-chairwomen for the gala are Anita Drury, Jennifer Icaza-Gast and Missy Janzow.
The 2022 gala will feature speed-painting master D. Westry and comedian Buzz Sutherland.
Gala tickets are $200 each, tables of eight are $1,600 and sponsorships start at $2,500.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sehealth.org/journeygala.
