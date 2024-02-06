All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 20, 2021

SoutheastHEALTH announces Journey cancer gala in January

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will host its fifth annual Journey Gala on Jan. 22 at Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau with a theme of "Tanzania, Africa for a Safari." The gala will include a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment and dancing, and benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Buzz Sutherland
Buzz Sutherland

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will host its fifth annual Journey Gala on Jan. 22 at Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau with a theme of "Tanzania, Africa for a Safari."

The gala will include a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment and dancing, and benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund.

"There are so many needs for patients with a cancer diagnosis," said Darah Jirkovsky, executive director of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. "We are grateful for the support the community gives to this event, helping cancer patients with a myriad of needs, including transportation to the Southeast Cancer Center, lodging, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, utility bills and rent."

Jirkovsky noted since the inaugural gala in 2017, more than $850,000 has been raised to provide compassionate support to patients and their families.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Co-chairwomen for the gala are Anita Drury, Jennifer Icaza-Gast and Missy Janzow.

The 2022 gala will feature speed-painting master D. Westry and comedian Buzz Sutherland.

Gala tickets are $200 each, tables of eight are $1,600 and sponsorships start at $2,500.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sehealth.org/journeygala.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as Target tumbles
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape G...
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Nvidia helps pull US indexes higher
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy