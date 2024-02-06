SoutheastHEALTH adds virtual nursing

SoutheastHEALTH announced Friday the launch of a new virtual nursing platform.

The platform, according to a news release, will free up in-house nursing staff to spend more time at the bedside administering direct care and support critical to the patient experience.

Southeast Hospital is licensed for 244 beds with 112 equipped with virtual nursing capabilities.

Patients will continue to have a dedicated bedside nurse who provides all the hands-on care needed to continue the road to recovery, including medical assessments, medication administration and treatments.