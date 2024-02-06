All sections
January 10, 2022

SoutheastHEALTH adds virtual nursing

SoutheastHEALTH announced Friday the launch of a new virtual nursing platform. The platform, according to a news release, will free up in-house nursing staff to spend more time at the bedside administering direct care and support critical to the patient experience...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

SoutheastHEALTH announced Friday the launch of a new virtual nursing platform.

The platform, according to a news release, will free up in-house nursing staff to spend more time at the bedside administering direct care and support critical to the patient experience.

Southeast Hospital is licensed for 244 beds with 112 equipped with virtual nursing capabilities.

Patients will continue to have a dedicated bedside nurse who provides all the hands-on care needed to continue the road to recovery, including medical assessments, medication administration and treatments.

"When the virtual nurse call button is selected, a virtual nurse will appear. A TV monitor displays the live nurse, and a camera located within the patient room will also turn on, allowing the virtual nurse to see the patient," said Gina Leath, RN, MSN, NE-BC, CCRN-K, SoutheastHEALTH's vice president and chief nursing officer.

Statistics show more than 70% of health care providers currently use some form of virtual care, a rise from 54% five years ago.

SoutheastHEALTH has offered telemedicine visits for many of its outpatient clinics for years.

Business
