SoutheastHEALTH adds program to address nursing vacancies

SoutheastHEALTH, in an effort to help meet a growing shortage of practical nurses, is launching a new bi-level PN track beginning in January at its College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
The hospital system's Vickie Schnurbusch said a 2021 Missouri Hospital Association Workforce study showed PNs have a highest vacancy rate — 17% — compared to other health care professions in Missouri.
SoutheastHEALTH, which says it is now accepting applications to the new PN track, said Southeast Missouri is second in the state for PN vacancies at 21.6%.
