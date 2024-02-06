All sections
BusinessFebruary 12, 2018

Southeast Missourian wins 9 awards in APME contest

The Southeast Missourian earned nine awards in the 2017 Associated Press Managing Editors editorial contest. Photographer Andrew Whitaker won five awards, sweeping the feature-photo category, and taking second and third place in the photo-story category...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller

The Southeast Missourian earned nine awards in the 2017 Associated Press Managing Editors editorial contest.

Photographer Andrew Whitaker won five awards, sweeping the feature-photo category, and taking second and third place in the photo-story category.

Sports writer Trent Singer took first place in the spot-sports category for his coverage of Southeast Missouri State University's postseason ban.

"The pieces discussed the ban, why the ban occurred and what it means for the program going forward," a contest judge wrote. "Included succinct explanations of the concepts involved, including APR, to help readers understand."

The newspaper took second place honors for spot news and second place for public interest/investigative or in-depth reporting. Mark Bliss was recognized for his spot-news piece "Scott City mayor, city administrator resign." The newspaper's "Life Without" series looking into the wrongful-conviction case of David Robinson and how law enforcement investigated the case was recognized for "wonderful and thorough investigative work," the judge wrote. "Information was comprehensive and even-balanced."

The Southeast Missourian took third place for best website.

bmiller@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3625

