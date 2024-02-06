Southeast Missourian wins 9 awards in APME contest

The Southeast Missourian earned nine awards in the 2017 Associated Press Managing Editors editorial contest.

Photographer Andrew Whitaker won five awards, sweeping the feature-photo category, and taking second and third place in the photo-story category.

Sports writer Trent Singer took first place in the spot-sports category for his coverage of Southeast Missouri State University's postseason ban.

"The pieces discussed the ban, why the ban occurred and what it means for the program going forward," a contest judge wrote. "Included succinct explanations of the concepts involved, including APR, to help readers understand."