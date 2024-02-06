Local chambers of commerce are hosting various events over the coming weeks.

• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Women’s Network Book Exchange at The Study gathering space in The Library at 10 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Attendees will bring gift-wrapped professional development books to swap with one another.

• Additionally, the Cape Girardeau chamber will hold its monthly First Friday Coffee from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 7. As usual for First Friday Coffees, it will take place at the Century Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St.