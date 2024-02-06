All sections
BusinessMarch 3, 2025

Southeast Missourian, Saint Francis, Procter & Gamble leadership to speak at chamber breakfast

Local business leaders from Procter & Gamble, Saint Francis and Southeast Missourian will speak on tech innovation at the Cape Girardeau Chamber's First Friday Coffee on March 7.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Local chambers of commerce are hosting various events over the coming weeks.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Women’s Network Book Exchange at The Study gathering space in The Library at 10 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Attendees will bring gift-wrapped professional development books to swap with one another.

• Additionally, the Cape Girardeau chamber will hold its monthly First Friday Coffee from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 7. As usual for First Friday Coffees, it will take place at the Century Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St.

The morning’s program will focus on growing businesses through technological innovation. Robert Cisneros, senior director at Procter & Gamble; Justin Davison, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System; and Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications, will present.

• Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host its own event, a Business After Hours meeting, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at Lloyd’s, 123 S. High St. in Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

