Southeast Missourian receives awards from state press association

The Southeast Missourian collected 21 awards in the Missouri Press Association's recent 2021 Better Newspaper Contest, with recognitions for the newspaper's design, writing, reporting, sports coverage and photography.

The Missourian's awards, including several first-place honors, were presented Sept. 25 during the Missouri Press Association's 155th annual convention in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

The Missourian earned first-place recognition among all mid-size daily newspapers in the state for its front page design entry titled "Pandemic Polaroids," published June 14, 2020, which contest judges said was "too good not to recognize as the first-place winner."

In the general excellence category, the Missourian took third-place honors among all newspapers in its category. The Missourian also received second-place recognition for its front page layout as well as honorable mentions for its overall design and for Flourish Magazine in the contest's alternative publications category.

Former Missourian photojournalist Ben Matthews was recognized with a first-place award for an entry titled "Empty on Easter" about the impact COVID-19 had on church services. "Worshipping during the pandemic calls for innovation," contest judges noted in their comments on the entry. "Great info and photos."

Matthews also received honorable mention in the category of best feature photograph for an entry titled "Praying for All," which contest judges said "should be an 'anthem' photo for the pandemic period when church attendance was not possible."

Jacob Wiegand, who was also a Missourian photojournalist during the 2020 contest period, received first-place recognition for his entry titled "Bringing Veterans Together." Wiegand also placed second in the contest for a photo package called "Slices of Life", second place recognition for a religion story titled "Looking at religion during the COVID-19 pandemic" and honorable mention for a photo illustration titled "Until We Meet Again."