Unemployment in Cape Girardeau County fell to 2.2% in September, the lowest monthly jobless rate since September 2019, when it was also 2.2%, according to the most recent figures from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR).

The one-month drop is seven-tenths of one percent from August's 2.9%.

September's jobless claims totaled 144 in Cape Girardeau County, the lowest since 139 filed in pre-pandemic February 2020.

The lowest county unemployment rate of the last 13 years was 1.9%, achieved in October 2018, with the highest rate over the period, 8.2% in January 2011.

