Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas said Friday the school has 10,000 students in the soon-to-be-completed Fall 2021 semester, representing a 1.5% decrease in enrollment.

Vargas, who has led the school since 2015, said international student enrollment is up 43%, graduate student enrollment is up 19% and minority and online-only enrollment are up 3% each.

"The number of first-time freshmen (to SEMO) has remained flat, which is remarkable, since the number of high school graduates has been going down," he said.