All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessDecember 6, 2021

Southeast Missouri State's Vargas updates Cape Chamber on university statistics

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas said Friday the school has 10,000 students in the soon-to-be-completed Fall 2021 semester, representing a 1.5% decrease in enrollment. Vargas, who has led the school since 2015, said international student enrollment is up 43%, graduate student enrollment is up 19% and minority and online-only enrollment are up 3% each...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas gives an update on the school to attendees of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino on Friday in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas gives an update on the school to attendees of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino on Friday in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas said Friday the school has 10,000 students in the soon-to-be-completed Fall 2021 semester, representing a 1.5% decrease in enrollment.

Vargas, who has led the school since 2015, said international student enrollment is up 43%, graduate student enrollment is up 19% and minority and online-only enrollment are up 3% each.

"The number of first-time freshmen (to SEMO) has remained flat, which is remarkable, since the number of high school graduates has been going down," he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We are maintaining market share," Vargas added, in remarks to the December First Friday Coffee event of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, held in the Event Room of Century Casino.

The SEMO president also revealed preparations are underway for Southeast's upcoming sesquicentennial as the university, founded in 1873, will be celebrating its 150th birthday in 2023.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 7
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as more earning...
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored content: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with servi...
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy