Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas said Friday the school has 10,000 students in the soon-to-be-completed Fall 2021 semester, representing a 1.5% decrease in enrollment.
Vargas, who has led the school since 2015, said international student enrollment is up 43%, graduate student enrollment is up 19% and minority and online-only enrollment are up 3% each.
"The number of first-time freshmen (to SEMO) has remained flat, which is remarkable, since the number of high school graduates has been going down," he said.
"We are maintaining market share," Vargas added, in remarks to the December First Friday Coffee event of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, held in the Event Room of Century Casino.
The SEMO president also revealed preparations are underway for Southeast's upcoming sesquicentennial as the university, founded in 1873, will be celebrating its 150th birthday in 2023.
