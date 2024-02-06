All sections
BusinessMarch 28, 2022

Southeast Missouri State Giving Day surpasses target

Southeast Missouri University Foundation raised $41,282.15 in 1,873 minutes last week, exceeding the announced $30,000 goal. The annual fundraiser, using SEMO's 1873 founding as a baseline, was conducted via social media, cellphones and landlines...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri University Foundation raised $41,282.15 in 1,873 minutes last week, exceeding the announced $30,000 goal.

The annual fundraiser, using SEMO's 1873 founding as a baseline, was conducted via social media, cellphones and landlines.

The theme of the 2022 Giving Day was "small gifts make a big impact."

