Southeast Missouri State Giving Day surpasses target

Southeast Missouri University Foundation raised $41,282.15 in 1,873 minutes last week, exceeding the announced $30,000 goal.
The annual fundraiser, using SEMO's 1873 founding as a baseline, was conducted via social media, cellphones and landlines.
The theme of the 2022 Giving Day was "small gifts make a big impact."
