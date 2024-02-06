Southeast Missouri real estate by the numbers

Missouri Realtors CEO Breanna Vanstrom said in a video released last week with March 2023 statistics — the most recent available — that Southeast Missouri, like the rest of the Show Me State, continues to feel the impact of increased interest rates and low home inventory.

In March, Vanstrom said, 114 homes sold in the region, down 1.7% compared to same month one year ago.

Median sales price was $194,000, a 10.5% increase in a year's time.