Southeast Missouri Food Bank names new board member

Clay Driskill, the senior vice president — risk management for Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, has become the newest member of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank board of directors.

“Clay brings a lot of valuable experience to our board,” Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank, said in a Thursday, March 13, news release. “He’s served on our advancement committee, so is already familiar with our mission, and his work with nonprofits and financial expertise will be an asset to the food bank moving forward.”

Driskill is no stranger to serving on a board of directors. He is a board member for the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Association, Tanner Street Church of God, Sikeston Public Schools Foundation and Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Museum.

“I have served on numerous projects to raise funds for those in need,” Driskill said in the news release. “I see serving on the SEMO Food Bank board as a way to make lasting improvements for neighbors in southeast Missouri. I have served the Sikeston area in many volunteer capacities and enjoy the challenges nonprofit work encounters.”