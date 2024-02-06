All sections
BusinessApril 29, 2024

Southeast Missouri Food Bank launches Move to Feed donation program

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has partnered with Cape County Realtors and local title companies to launch Move to Feed, a new program allowing individuals who are moving to donate food. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has partnered with Cape County Realtors and local title companies to launch Move to Feed, a new program allowing individuals who are moving to donate food.

“We’re excited about ‘Move to Feed’ and think it will be a great opportunity for people to help their neighbors facing hunger,” Sarah Garner, Southeast Missouri Food Bank’s chief advancement officer, said in a news release. “When you’re moving, you often want to start fresh, and so may end up throwing away perfectly good food. This program allows people to easily donate that food instead.”

The program allows people who are moving to bring unopened, unexpired, non-perishable food to participating title companies for donation. The food will be picked up by the food bank and distributed among its partner agencies.

Cape County Abstract & Title, Guardian Land Title, Main Street Title Company, Reliable Community Title and United Land Title will serve as participating collection sites.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves 80,000 individuals each month across its 16-county service area.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

