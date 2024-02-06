Southeast Hospital wins stroke-care award

Southeast Hospital announced it has received the American Heart Association's 2022 "Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus" quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients who suffer strokes.
According to AHA, a gold recognition is given for notable performance of at least 24 consecutive months.
