Southeast Hospital touts AFib treatment option

Gabe Soto, MD, and Bryan Beck, MD, cardiologists at Southeast Hospital, have performed four heart procedures to date using a therapy with atrial fibrillation (AFib) patients, eliminating the need for blood-thinning medication post-procedure.
A SoutheastHEALTH release said Southeast is the first hospital in the region to offer a minimally-invasive therapy to AFib patients at risk of ischemic stroke.
The hospital system said AFib affects more than 3 million people in the U.S.
