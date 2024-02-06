Southeast Hospital recognized for maternity care

Southeast Hospital has been named to Newsweek's 2022 list of "Best Maternity Care Hospitals" for the second consecutive year.
Southeast earned five ribbons, the highest possible rating for its service to newborns and the family unit at birth.
A total of 161 hospitals received Newsweek's five-ribbon rating with 189 more earning the magazine's four-ribbon recognition.
Southeast is the only hospital in Southeast Missouri to be listed.
