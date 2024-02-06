Southeast Hospital-based food pantry to help food-insecure patients

"We know that food insecurity is a real issue in Southeast Missouri and it affects the health of our patients," said Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing and business development for SoutheastHEALTH. "When a person doesn't have access to enough nutritious foods, they're not going to be able to regain their strength, make progress with their healing and keep their diabetes under control."

