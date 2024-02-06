Southeast Hospital-based food pantry to help food-insecure patients

SoutheastHEALTH announced it is partnering with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to open a food pantry at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau with a $25,000 seed grant from the Healthcare Services Group Charitable Foundation.
The Patients Pantry, Heroes of Hope program will provide two weeks of food to patients who have identified food insecurity.
"We know that food insecurity is a real issue in Southeast Missouri and it affects the health of our patients," said Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing and business development for SoutheastHEALTH. "When a person doesn't have access to enough nutritious foods, they're not going to be able to regain their strength, make progress with their healing and keep their diabetes under control."
