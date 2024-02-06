All sections
BusinessDecember 6, 2021

Southeast Hospital announces cardiac recertification

Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, flagship of the SoutheastHEALTH system, has announced it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark for recertification as a Comprehensive Cardiac Center...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A team of physicians at SoutheastHEALTH repair a patient's leaky mitral valve with a device called a MitraClip in 2019. This technology advances treatment options for critically-ill heart patients.
A team of physicians at SoutheastHEALTH repair a patient's leaky mitral valve with a device called a MitraClip in 2019. This technology advances treatment options for critically-ill heart patients.

Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, flagship of the SoutheastHEALTH system, has announced it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark for recertification as a Comprehensive Cardiac Center.

Hospital officials said the recertification came following "a rigorous, in-depth unannounced onsite review" earlier in 2021, according to a SoutheastHEALTH news release.

SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman said the hospital was required to show excellence and exceed quality measurements in at least seven areas, among them — coronary artery bypass, heart failure and cardiac rehabilitation.

