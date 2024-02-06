Southeast Hospital announces cardiac recertification

Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, flagship of the SoutheastHEALTH system, has announced it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark for recertification as a Comprehensive Cardiac Center.
Hospital officials said the recertification came following "a rigorous, in-depth unannounced onsite review" earlier in 2021, according to a SoutheastHEALTH news release.
SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman said the hospital was required to show excellence and exceed quality measurements in at least seven areas, among them — coronary artery bypass, heart failure and cardiac rehabilitation.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.