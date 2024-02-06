Southeast Hospital announces cardiac recertification

Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, flagship of the SoutheastHEALTH system, has announced it has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark for recertification as a Comprehensive Cardiac Center.

Hospital officials said the recertification came following "a rigorous, in-depth unannounced onsite review" earlier in 2021, according to a SoutheastHEALTH news release.