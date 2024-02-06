All sections
BusinessNovember 28, 2022
Southeast Hospital again wins safety award
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are out for Fall 2022 and Southeast Hospital has received an "A" mark for the sixth consecutive time -- making note of the Cape Girardeau hospital's efforts to "protect patients from preventable harm and error."...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau has won an "A" mark from Leapfrog Group for its efforts in "protecting patients from preventable harm and error."
Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau has won an "A" mark from Leapfrog Group for its efforts in "protecting patients from preventable harm and error."

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are out for Fall 2022 and Southeast Hospital has received an "A" mark for the sixth consecutive time -- making note of the Cape Girardeau hospital's efforts to "protect patients from preventable harm and error."

Southeast is one of 14 Missouri hospitals to be designated with an "A" mark.

Poplar Bluff Medical Center and Missouri Delta Hospital in Sikeston received "B" grades.

Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau received a "C" mark from Leapfrog Group.

Leapfrog Group, a not-for-profit organization, has been issuing its safety grades for 10 years with a goal, according to its website, www.hospitalsafetygrade.org, of "driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. healthcare system."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business




