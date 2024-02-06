Other area hospices recognized by HealthCareFirst were Seasons Hospice of Cape Girardeau, Legacy Hospice of Kennett and VNA of Southeast Missouri, also in Kennett.

The VNA-SEMO program also received "elite" status from the organization, which HealthCareFirst notes honors programs scoring above its national average on 100% of the evaluated questions.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.