Southeast Hospice is among 298 U.S. hospices and 12 in Missouri to earn 2021 Hospice Honors status by HealthCareFirst.
The evaluation period for the current recognition was October 2019 to September 2020.
Other area hospices recognized by HealthCareFirst were Seasons Hospice of Cape Girardeau, Legacy Hospice of Kennett and VNA of Southeast Missouri, also in Kennett.
The VNA-SEMO program also received "elite" status from the organization, which HealthCareFirst notes honors programs scoring above its national average on 100% of the evaluated questions.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.