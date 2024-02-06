Southeast graduates join Cape Girardeau's Rooted Web

Kristen Martin and Jacob Heeb have joined Rooted Web, a Cape Girardeau-based website design and digital marketing agency, with offices at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive.
Martin, a Desloge, Missouri, native is a UI/UX web designer; Heeb, a Chaffee, Missouri, native, is a junior web designer.
Both are alumni of Southeast Missouri State University.
