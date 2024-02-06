Jennifer McClanahand, who received her undergraduate degree from Southeast Missouri State University, has been named senior director of sales and marketing for Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo, Mississippi.
McClanahand, who lives with her husband and two children in Madison County, Missouri, is a member of both the county fair board and Fredericktown Azalea Festival,
She began her not-for-profit career with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and was later named executive director for the MDA chapter serving Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.