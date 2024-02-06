Southeast grad Featherston joins Immediate Convenient Care

Amy Featherston, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined Immediate Convenient Care in Cape Girardeau, a medical partner of Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Featherston, who has more than 10 years of health care experience, received her undergraduate degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and her master's degree from Maryville University.
