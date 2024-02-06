Southeast class for aspiring business owners returns

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Becky Brown's business is enjoying sweet success, and she credits much of its recent growth to LaunchU, a five-week class she took last year at Southeast Missouri State University-Sikeston.

As her cupcakes baked in the oven for her Cakes Reanimated business, Brown paused to talk about LaunchU, which will be offered for a second time in Sikeston, beginning Feb. 13.

According to Brown, the classes covered how to set up business plans, budgeting, profit margins and loans.

"I learned tons," Brown said. "I learned lots of the ins and outs of business. I'm more business-savvy now."

Brown is the type of person who can benefit from LaunchU, said Gabrielle Penca at Southeast Missouri State University.

Penca said the five-week hands-on course coaches aspiring entrepreneurs and startups through the business-planning process to determine business feasibility, including the development of a professional, Small Business Administration-approved business plan, pitch and financial forecast.

In 2016, there were 10 participants, including Brown, in Sikeston's LaunchU class. Most did not have a business background.

"It can help a student build a foundation, to test if their business concept is feasible," Penca said about LaunchU.

Taught by a certified facilitator, the class includes small-group activities and one-on-one business coaching. LaunchU participants have access to market-research data from the Small Business and Technology Development Center and hear from area experts who cover topics ranging from accounting to business capital to the law.

"Our facilitator will coach you through market research so you can determine what kind of market is out there for your concept; also for picking a location where there are people who are spending X amount at those type of businesses," Penca said.

Classes meet for two evenings a week for two hours. At the end of the course is a pitch competition where participants can present their ideas for a business before a panel of judges, with the winner receiving a startup assistance package Penca said this year is valued at over $4,600.

Last year, eight of 10 participants pitched their plans to the panel.

Penca said it isn't unusual for everyone not to pitch their ideas before the panel.