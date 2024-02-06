Sometimes inertia helps: More workers save in their 401(k)

NEW YORK -- Workers are more likely to be saving for retirement, at least among those eligible for a workplace plan, and lower-income employees have made some of the biggest gains in recent years.

Those are two of the encouraging trends borne out of numbers from Vanguard, which looks each year at how participants are behaving in 401(k) plans and similar retirement accounts for which it keeps records. Vanguard is one of the nation's big record keepers, working with 4.4 million participants in defined-contribution plans.

The outlook for retirement in the country is by no means cloudless: Many workers, particularly in low-income households, still have no access to a 401(k) plan or similar account.

And among those who do, experts said savings levels still aren't high enough to guarantee most households will be able to maintain their standard of living in retirement.

But some signs point to progress. Here's a look at some of the trends found from Vanguard's survey:

Workers are more likely to be saving.

Across Vanguard's plans, 79 percent of all workers eligible to save in a 401(k), 403(b) or similar account are doing so. That's up from 68 percent a decade ago, and a big reason for it is workers are getting a more forceful push to do so.

Nearly half of employer plans, 45 percent, sign their workers up automatically for the retirement plan. That's triple the rate from 10 years ago. Workers still have the choice to opt out, but requiring that extra step means more end up saving, and it's another example of trying to use inertia to help.

Only 10 percent of workers in plans with automatic enrollment aren't participating, versus 37 percent at plans where signing up is voluntary.

Most typically, employers are enrolling workers to contribute 3 percent of their pay. Not only that, many also have set their programs to raise workers' savings rates each year automatically.

Most increase contributions by 1 percentage point, most typically up to a cap of 10 percent.

Lower-income workers are seeing the biggest increases in participation.

Workers pulling down big paychecks always have been the most likely to save in a 401(k). More than 90 percent of workers making $100,000 or above participated in their plan last year, the same as it's been through the past decade.

The story hasn't been so good for lower-income workers, who probably feel less comfortable diverting some of their paycheck.