Some smaller ski resorts tout their authenticity

DENVER -- A budget ski resort in western Colorado came up with an eye-popping offer -- a $700 lift ticket, the most expensive in the nation. This lift ticket comes with a bonus: a pair of handcrafted skis made from Colorado wood.

Gimmicky? Sure. But Sunlight Mountain Resort said in an era of increasing ski-industry consolidation, where a handful of companies control more and more winter-sport terrain, scrappy independent resorts need all the help they can get to compete with amenity-laden megaresorts.

From baking fresh doughnuts for skiers to displaying art to play up a sense of community, the smaller, independent resorts said they have to rely on personality.

"It's the difference between Budweiser or a craft brew," said Troy Hawks, Sunlight's head of marketing and sales.

The ski industry used to be dominated by independent resorts, where downhill and cross-country skiers would drive to a local mountain, maybe get a fireside cup of hot chocolate in a lodge, then drive home. A ski area with an on-mountain hotel was a rarity; one with nighttime entertainment and white-tablecloth dining would be a destination.

In the 1980s, larger conglomerate companies began consolidating ski areas, investing heavily to make their mountains 12-month destinations. They made room for upstart snowboarders, added spas and skiing lessons for children, built condominiums and larger hotels and allowed guests to buy one pass good at several resorts.

The trend hit a new milestone in October when Vail Resorts of Broomfield spent $1.05 billion to buy Canada's Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc., North America's biggest and busiest ski resort. The purchase brought Vail Resorts to a dozen ski areas, all of them destination resorts that court overnight guests.

"We're seeing homogenization in the industry, no question," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley Inc., an independently owned resort in New Mexico.