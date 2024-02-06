Some shoppers fret when companies take over favorite brands

NEW YORK -- Some shoppers are fretting about big companies they don't like taking over their favorite brands.

The latest: Amazon's move to purchase Whole Foods has spurred worries quality and ethical standards will decline, or the store will become like other supermarkets.

Wal-Mart's purchase of clothing labels ModCloth and Bonobos has some shoppers anxious the world's largest retailer will cheapen the quality of the clothes, or they're vowing not to buy the brand again because they don't want to support Wal-Mart.

For big companies, the challenge is expanding the reach of a beloved niche brand without alienating its core customers.

Of the recent deals, that's a bigger job for Wal-Mart, since its reputation is more about low prices than trendy fashion -- and shoppers might not view the world's largest retailer very positively.

This Thursday, June 1, 2017, photo, shows a Wal-Mart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Wal-Mart's recent purchase of clothing labels ModCloth and Bonobos, which cater to upper-income millennials, had shoppers anxious that it will cheapen the quality of the clothes, with some customers pledging on social media never to shop there again. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

"Bye bye Bonobos," T.D. Arkenberg wrote on Twitter. "I'll miss you. You were a great brand. But as Sears destroyed Lands' End, Wal-Mart will destroy Bonobos!"

Arkenberg, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, has five pairs of Bonobos pants and loves the way they fit. He planned to buy more but now says he'll shop more at Nordstrom and other small boutiques. Arkenberg believes Wal-Mart puts cost-cutting ahead of workers.

"In my mind, Wal-Mart's participation of the brand will cheapen it," he said.

Retail history is full of big companies taking over smaller labels, with mixed results.

Cosmetic giant Estee Lauder kept the irreverent spirit of MAC Cosmetics when it bought the remaining stake of the upstart makeup brand in 1998. When Marriott International purchased the swank Ritz-Carlton chain that same year, it found success because it took a hands-off approach, said Allen Adamson, founder of the firm BrandSimpleConsulting.

But other cases didn't turn out as well, Arkenberg said.

Sears Holdings Corp. purchased sporty outdoor chain Lands' End in 2002, but sales deteriorated before Sears spun it back off in 2014.

Cereal giant Kellogg Co. bought Kashi in 2000 as it sought to get into the organic-food market. But sales of Kashi tumbled after Kellogg stopped letting Kashi run its business independently.

Arkenberg also is worried about his local Mariano's grocery store changing for the worse now its parent company is owned by Kroger Co., the nation's second-largest food retailer. He hasn't seen any negative effect so far -- but is watchful.