Some Schnucks workers contemplate job action

Multiple sources report Schnucks may be the target of a future strike.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 88, representing 1,242 Schnuck Market Inc. workers across Missouri and Illinois, said its members "overwhelmingly" voted Thursday, June 22, to reject a contract offer from the St. Louis-based family-owned grocer.
UFCW claims Schnucks' offer jeopardizes union members' health care plan and does not offer competitive wages.
Thursday's action means the UFCW rank-and-file has authorized union leadership to call for a strike, should it become necessary
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.