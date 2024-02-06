All sections
BusinessAugust 14, 2023

Social Security to see modest rise next year, senior group predicts

Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan advocacy group, is predicting a modest 3.1% rise in Social Security's 2024 cost of living adjustment (COLA), even as SCL officials warn beneficiaries are losing their purchasing power because of inflation...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Officials open the Cape Girardeau Social Security office Aug. 7, 2009, at 2445 Centre Drive. Senior Citizen League predicts Social Security beneficiaries will see a dramatically lower cost of living adjustment (COLA) in 2024 compared to the record 8.7% hike in 2023.
Officials open the Cape Girardeau Social Security office Aug. 7, 2009, at 2445 Centre Drive. Senior Citizen League predicts Social Security beneficiaries will see a dramatically lower cost of living adjustment (COLA) in 2024 compared to the record 8.7% hike in 2023.

Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan advocacy group, is predicting a modest 3.1% rise in Social Security's 2024 cost of living adjustment (COLA), even as SCL officials warn beneficiaries are losing their purchasing power because of inflation.

"Inflation is moderating, but a lower inflation rate has not necessarily meant that prices have decreased," SCL officials said in a study published earlier this year, in which the group argued that "key items" remain at "stubbornly high" prices — citing prescription drugs, food, housing or dental services.

The 2023 increase, at 8.7%, was the largest COLA increase in over four decades, partially thanks to supply-chain disruptions that fueled soaring inflation amid the pandemic.

Estimations of upcoming COLA increases are compiled using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and specifically its Consumer Price Indexes — the same data ultimately used by the Social Security Administration to determine its annual COLA increases.

Business
