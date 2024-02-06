Social Security to see modest rise next year, senior group predicts

The 2023 increase, at 8.7%, was the largest COLA increase in over four decades, partially thanks to supply-chain disruptions that fueled soaring inflation amid the pandemic.

Estimations of upcoming COLA increases are compiled using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and specifically its Consumer Price Indexes — the same data ultimately used by the Social Security Administration to determine its annual COLA increases.

