Social Security offices open again

"Given that many of the people we serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, we are continuing to require certain safety measures," said acting SSA commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi.

The Cape Girardeau SSA office, as of last Friday, was limiting visitor entry to a maximum of nine people.

