BusinessApril 11, 2022

Social Security offices open again

Social Security Administration, for the first time in more than two years, has opened SSA offices to the public. The offices, which had been closed nationwide since March 17, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened Thursday. "Given that many of the people we serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, we are continuing to require certain safety measures," said acting SSA commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau's Social Security Administration office at 2445 Cape Centre Drive, like other SSA offices across the U.S., reopened to the public Thursday for the first time since the 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cape Girardeau's Social Security Administration office at 2445 Cape Centre Drive, like other SSA offices across the U.S., reopened to the public Thursday for the first time since the 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social Security Administration, for the first time in more than two years, has opened SSA offices to the public.

The offices, which had been closed nationwide since March 17, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened Thursday.

"Given that many of the people we serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, we are continuing to require certain safety measures," said acting SSA commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi.

The Cape Girardeau SSA office, as of last Friday, was limiting visitor entry to a maximum of nine people.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

