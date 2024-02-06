All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 18, 2022

Social Security COLA increase takes effect

The 2022 cost of living (COLA) increase for Social Security, 5.9%, was effective Wednesday as new benefit checks arrived for millions of recipients. Checks will be an estimated $92 higher with the average payment rising from $1,565 to $1,657 per month...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com
Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

The 2022 cost of living (COLA) increase for Social Security, 5.9%, was effective Wednesday as new benefit checks arrived for millions of recipients.

Checks will be an estimated $92 higher with the average payment rising from $1,565 to $1,657 per month.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Married couples collecting benefits will see an average monthly increase of $154, with disabled beneficiaries expected to see their checks rise from $1,252 to $1,358.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is work...
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big mornin...
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. ...
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decisi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy