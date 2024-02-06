Social Security COLA increase takes effect

The 2022 cost of living (COLA) increase for Social Security, 5.9%, was effective Wednesday as new benefit checks arrived for millions of recipients.
Checks will be an estimated $92 higher with the average payment rising from $1,565 to $1,657 per month.
Married couples collecting benefits will see an average monthly increase of $154, with disabled beneficiaries expected to see their checks rise from $1,252 to $1,358.
