BusinessJune 28, 2021

Snow, Malone have new roles in Saint Francis Healthcare System

Jason Snow has been named vice president of human resources at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Jason Snow
Jason Snow

Jason Snow has been named vice president of human resources at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Snow brings nearly 15 years of health care human resources experience to Saint Francis, with an emphasis on organizational development and culture.

He comes to Saint Francis from Carbondale, Illinois, where he was director of talent acquisition for Southern Illinois Healthcare. He also serves as the executive consultant and owner of DEFT LLC, a human resources and organizational development consulting firm that works with clients to develop organizational restructuring strategies and individual leadership development plans.

Prior to his position at Southern Illinois Healthcare, he was director of human resources and organizational development at Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Southern Illinois Division, as well as chief human resources officer at Greenville Regional Hospital in Greenville, Illinois, and human resources manager at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.

Snow received a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois, and a Master of Arts in management and human resources development from Webster University in St. Louis.

Dr. Michael Malone
Dr. Michael Malone

Vascular surgeon Dr. Michael Malone has joined the Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, Missouri, and is accepting patients effective later this week. The practice is affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Dr. Malone will provide new and established patient office visits at the Ferguson Medical Group offices on the first and third Thursday of every month starting this week. Appointments may be scheduled through Cape Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, (573) 331-3155.

Dr. Malone is board certified in vascular surgery and general surgery, and specializes in endovascular arterial and deep venous procedures in an outpatient setting, and also has experience performing elective and emergent open- and endovascular procedures.

He received his medical education at Boston University College of Liberal Arts and Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, later performing his internship and residency at Boston University School of Medicine, followed by a vascular surgery fellowship at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

