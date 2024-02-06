Snow, Malone have new roles in Saint Francis Healthcare System

Jason Snow has been named vice president of human resources at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Snow brings nearly 15 years of health care human resources experience to Saint Francis, with an emphasis on organizational development and culture.

He comes to Saint Francis from Carbondale, Illinois, where he was director of talent acquisition for Southern Illinois Healthcare. He also serves as the executive consultant and owner of DEFT LLC, a human resources and organizational development consulting firm that works with clients to develop organizational restructuring strategies and individual leadership development plans.

Prior to his position at Southern Illinois Healthcare, he was director of human resources and organizational development at Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Southern Illinois Division, as well as chief human resources officer at Greenville Regional Hospital in Greenville, Illinois, and human resources manager at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.

Snow received a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois, and a Master of Arts in management and human resources development from Webster University in St. Louis.

n