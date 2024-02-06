All sections
BusinessMarch 17, 2025

Smokin Brothers announces expansion in Chaffee

Smokin Brothers, a Southeast Missouri grill manufacturer, announced a $350,000 expansion in Chaffee on Friday, adding in-house metal cutting and five new jobs. The move is supported by the Missouri Works initiative.

Christopher Borro
Grill manufacturer Smokin Brothers has announced an expansion of the company's Chaffee facility. This $350,000 investment, aided by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, will create five new jobs.
Southeast Missourian file

A Southeast Missouri grill manufacturer is expanding its operations. Smokin Brothers, with its sales office in Cape Girardeau and manufacturing facility in Chaffee, announced a $350,000 expansion Friday, March 14. The pellet grill company plans to add in-house metal cutting and fabrication, creating five new jobs in Chaffee.

The company began as one family’s competition barbecue team, with Ryan Eftink and his brother-in-law Craig Crawford, in 2005. They began selling rubs and sauces in 2008 and wood pellets and grills in 2011.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Economic Development,” Eftink, president of Smokin Brothers, said in a news release. “Their assistance has been instrumental in realizing our vision for the future of manufacturing in Southeast Missouri. We are committed to creating high-quality products that not only delight our customers but also contribute to the economic vitality of our region.”

This expansion will benefit from the Missouri Works initiative by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED). The initiative acts as a tool for businesses to access capital through withholdings or tax credits to expand and create jobs.

“DED is pleased to support an inspiring, homegrown manufacturer like Smokin Brothers as it continues to thrive in the southeast region,” Michelle Hataway, director of the DED, said in the news release. “This company’s ingenuity and commitment to locally made, quality products align perfectly with our mission of helping Missourians prosper.”

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

