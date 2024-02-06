Smokin Brothers announces expansion in Chaffee

A Southeast Missouri grill manufacturer is expanding its operations. Smokin Brothers, with its sales office in Cape Girardeau and manufacturing facility in Chaffee, announced a $350,000 expansion Friday, March 14. The pellet grill company plans to add in-house metal cutting and fabrication, creating five new jobs in Chaffee.

The company began as one family’s competition barbecue team, with Ryan Eftink and his brother-in-law Craig Crawford, in 2005. They began selling rubs and sauces in 2008 and wood pellets and grills in 2011.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Economic Development,” Eftink, president of Smokin Brothers, said in a news release. “Their assistance has been instrumental in realizing our vision for the future of manufacturing in Southeast Missouri. We are committed to creating high-quality products that not only delight our customers but also contribute to the economic vitality of our region.”