Smokin Brothers, a family affair, marks Chaffee opening

CHAFFEE, Mo. — Follow the smoke and the scent of barbecue pulled pork.

That's all you had to do last week to find the Chaffee home of Smokin Brothers, a family-run company that manufactures and sells wood pellet grills -- along with sauces, seasonings and other barbecue accessories -- throughout much of the United States.

On Friday, the company hosted a ribbon cutting and tours (along with a barbecue lunch) to mark the "official" opening of its Chaffee operation in a 64,000-square-foot building on Chaffee's Main Street, once home to a Thorngate clothing factory as well as several other warehousing and manufacturing businesses over the years.

Ryan Eftink — who founded Smokin Brothers along with his brother, Adam, and brother-in-law, Craig Crawford (hence the company name) — says the Chaffee facility has ample room for needed expansion.

"We're experiencing awesome sales right now," Ryan said. Smokin Brothers' wood pellet grills, which are mostly intended for residential use, are currently available through a network of 350 dealers in 38 states. "And we're gaining new dealers every day," he said.

Ryan Eftink, one of the founders of Smokin Brothers, prepares to cut a ceremonial ribbon Friday, marking the official opening of the barbecue company's production facility in Chaffee, Missouri. Flanking him are other members of the Smokin Brothers family and staff along with Chaffee city officials and representatives of the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce. Jay Wolz

"Right now, we're on a three-week delay on shipments," Ryan said. "A lot of customers want to have our grill, which is a great problem. I'm not complaining!"

Smokin Brothers was established about 15 years ago when Ryan and Craig formed a barbecue competition team with help from Adam and Ryan and Adam's father, David Eftink. "We began getting some wins under our belt and so we started selling our sauces, rubs and seasonings," Ryan said. "Things kept evolving and we also got into barbecue accessories as well."

In 2008, the competition team formalized itself as a business, becoming Smokin Brothers Inc. and by 2011, the company had expanded its product offerings to include natural wood pellets and grills. By then, Ryan was applying his engineering degree from Kansas State University to design a line of residential wood pellet grills, which the Smokin Brothers began making in the United States rather than outsourcing production to an overseas manufacturer.

"We initially worked with a partner in Kentucky to start with, but unfortunately that gentleman passed away," Ryan said. "So we brought everything back to Missouri."

Until recently, the company's grills were made in Jackson, but the move to Chaffee gave the Smokin Brothers room to expand and add new production technology, such as a 35-ton fiber-optic laser cutting unit, which was too large for the company's Jackson location.