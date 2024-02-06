Smoke Shack BBQ food truck seeing steady traffic

Smoke Shack BBQ is Jackson native Adam Grant's everyday business, and the proprietor says he enjoys the process of delighting his customers.

"I've been selling barbecue since April 2022, doing weekends in the food trailer while holding down a full-time job, but went all-in with the business this past January. (Smoke Shack BBQ) is my hustle," he said.

"It's fascinating to take a raw fire and a piece of meat and turn it into something wonderful to eat. I've developed a good passion for it. I've always enjoyed cooking for people and found a way to spread good barbecue, and it snowballed into a business."

The business's logo has a special significance for the 2009 Jackson High School graduate.

"It was designed and painted on the side of the trailer by my good friend John Thurman, who passed away in July," Grant said.