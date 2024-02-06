Small retailers aim for emotional ties big chains may lack

NEW YORK -- Some smaller retailers will tug at shoppers' heartstrings during the holidays, trying to create an emotional experience or connection a big national chain might not provide.

Store owners are going well beyond the usual holiday decorations and music. Among their plans: Parties where the focus is fundraising rather than profits, events with other stores to encourage shoppers to visit them all, and personal services like merchandise deliveries. The retailers are betting their efforts -- which for some are a year-round strategy -- will keep customers shopping long after the holiday season.

John Dudas, who co-owns Carol & John's Comic Book Shop in Cleveland, participated Saturday in Local Comic Shop Day, which he calls the comic book industry's equivalent of Black Friday. People lined up outside the store for limited-edition comics and had a great time while they waited.

"They get to hang out with like-minded people," said Dudas, who estimates he made 1 1/2 times the sales he would see on a good Saturday.

Creating experiences and an emotional connection will help customers feel they're getting more value from a retailer -- and they're being valued and appreciated in return, said Syama Meagher, CEO of the Los Angeles-based consulting firm Scaling Retail. Small and independent retailers have a greater ability to create a bond with shoppers than larger competitors, she said.

Meagher's advice for store owners: "Don't think about your customer as someone who's going to buy something."

Dudas has more events planned, including a sale starting Black Friday during which he expects to sell 80,000 comic books at $1 each. On Dec. 16, he'll hold a party with artists drawing pictures of comic book fans. But Dudas won't look for a profit that day -- he'll be raising funds for a local charity, something he does periodically. In September, the store had a fundraiser in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Jack Kirby, co-creator of Captain America. These events help Dudas to expand his customer base.

"Put yourself into the community more and the money will come back to you," he said.

Independent retailers in Portland, Oregon, take part in Little Boxes, an annual alternative to shopping at big-box national chains that offer big discounts during the entire Thanksgiving weekend. Started in 2011, Little Boxes gives shoppers the chance to win prizes according to how many purchases they make at participating stores. In its first year, there were 90 stores; this year there will be about 250.

Debbe Hamada, whose gift shop Tilde is participating, sees shoppers making an expedition out of going to Little Box stores, using an app to help them find as many as possible. Many people want to support local retailers -- the event overlaps with Small Business Saturday -- and aim to visit as many as 10 or 20 in a day, she said.

"It's a real experience -- people are really happy that day," said Hamada, whose Black Friday sales have risen between 5 percent and 20 percent each year since Little Boxes began. The day after Thanksgiving has gone from one of the slowest days to one of biggest days of the season, she said.