Small increase in local gas prices

AAA said the U.S. average was $3.79 on Saturday, up from $3.76 one week ago.

In Missouri, the average statewide pump price was recorded at $3.37.

Gas was less expensive in neighboring Arkansas and Tennessee on Saturday, with the average price noted at $3.24 and $3.28, respectively.

