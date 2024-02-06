Small increase in local gas prices

Gas prices moved upward in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties late last week as ongoing recession fears impact the cost of oil -- making it more expensive to fill the tank, analysts said.
The average price of gas Saturday, Nov. 5, in Perry County was $3.53; Cape Girardeau County, $3.54; and Scott County, $3.55, according to AAA.
AAA said the U.S. average was $3.79 on Saturday, up from $3.76 one week ago.
In Missouri, the average statewide pump price was recorded at $3.37.
Gas was less expensive in neighboring Arkansas and Tennessee on Saturday, with the average price noted at $3.24 and $3.28, respectively.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.