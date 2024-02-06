Small businesses embrace wellness to help retain staffers

NEW YORK -- Every month, the 30 staffers at Chris Boehlke's public relations firm each get $100 to pay for anything that contributes to their wellness. And not just for typical expenditures such as gym memberships or yoga classes.

"You can get nails done, anything you feel is helping your overall well-being," said Boehlke, co-owner of San Francisco-based Bospar. The company also has flex time and a generous time-off policy, including 17 paid holidays each year.

As a result, Boehlke said, the 5-year-old company has lost only two staffers.

Many small-business owners are starting wellness programs to help employees be healthier, happier and more likely to stay. Wellness efforts encompass a wide range of benefits and services, including gym subsidies, stipends for classes and activities and apps that help motivate staffers to exercise and take care of themselves. Owners are aware many big companies have wellness programs, an advantage when it comes to recruiting and retaining staffers.

Rob Wilson sees interest in wellness programs growing among his small-business clients, and his company, human resources provider Employco, is focusing more on these programs.

A line item shows an example of how the charge Brent Frederick, founder of Minneapolis-based restaurant group Jester Concepts, uses as a 3% voluntary surcharge on guest checks to help pay for health insurance and mental health services and says almost all guests agree to pay it. Andy Clayton-King ~ Associated Press

"A lot of it so far has been online classes and health coaching, also a lot of online tools right now that employees can access anywhere to help them keep track of what they're doing," said Wilson, whose company is based in Westmont, Illinois.

"The companies doing it are really interested in keeping their employees," he said.

They also want to care for staffers who can be sacrificing good health habits by working long and hard hours. At MonetizeMore, an advertising technology company, CEO Kean Graham has sensed the sedentary lifestyle of his more than 100 staffers has taken a toll. He's seen extended absences and depression, and staffers have said that they've gained weight.

"We came up with a steps program that measures everybody's number of steps per month via their smart watches or apps on their phones," said Graham, whose company is based in Victoria, British Columbia. After several months, he saw an improvement in absenteeism and spirits.

The 100 employees at Birch Coffee get stipends toward a variety of wellness activities, and the company pays for monthly massages at its 14 New York stores. Birch is trying to offset the physical and mental stress staffers encounter, co-founder Jeremy Lyman said.

"Each barista engages with hundreds of people every day," Lyman said. "Mentally, it can take its toll, and you're standing on your feet for seven hours."