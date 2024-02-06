Small business cultures need to evolve along with work force

NEW YORK -- Meloney Perry once worked at a traditional big law firm with a formal, corporate atmosphere, and knew she wanted a different culture at her own firm.

"I learned the 'old school' way, but it's changed," said Perry, founder of Perry Law in Dallas. "Nowadays, with the employees coming in younger, you do have to have more of a family feel."

That means allowing more casual attire when clients aren't around, and giving staffers laptops so they don't have to work long hours at their desks.

"They want to be home. They want to be watching the playoffs while they work," Perry said.

Small businesses' cultures are becoming a bigger priority as more owners respond to the dramatically different expectations of a younger work force and a low unemployment rate and shrinking labor pool that make it harder to find staffers. In a survey released last fall by Bank of America, a quarter of the 1,067 owners surveyed said they were shifting to more flexible cultures in hopes of attracting the workers they want. Companies are creating environments recognizing staffers' need for growth in their careers, more balance between their work and personal lives and open communication. And to have a role in the company's direction -- employees don't want to just do their work and keep quiet.

Business owner Meloney Perry, left, of Perry Law talks with a member of her staff, lawyer Karla Roush, at Perry's law firm May 14 in Dallas. Tony Gutierrez ~ Associated Press

"They want to feel appreciated and be included in the firm decisions," Perry said.

They also need an atmosphere that's less rigid than old-style corporate environments. Owners have come to recognize reading personal email, texting friends and doing online searches for personal matters are a part of life, and not just for younger people. Baby boomer staffers are just as likely to be checking their phones periodically during the day as their younger colleagues are.

Guy Fardone recognizes younger employees, those known as millennials, are in some regards more openly ambitious than baby boomers or Generation Xers, people who are now in their 40s and 50s. They want to know what their next move is.

"Many millennials thrive on continuous growth opportunities, which could take many forms: learning a new technology, getting a technical certification or getting the nod to lead a project or opportunities to advance," said Fardone, CEO of Evolve IP, an information technology company based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Owners who want a good culture will need to be aware of their interactions with staffers -- what they do can have a greater impact than what they say.

"Your values really emerge from how you behave," said Tony Fross, who advises clients on workplace practices for the consulting firm Prophet.

For example, micromanagers need to understand they'll get more out of their staffers by giving them autonomy, Fross said.