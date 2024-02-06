All sections
BusinessNovember 11, 2024

Sponsored: Skyview Animal Clinic celebrates more than 60 years of veterinary care in Cape Girardeau

Skyview Animal Clinic marks 60-plus years in Cape Girardeau, offering specialized care for exotic and farm animals, along with dogs and cats. Renowned for its compassionate service and community involvement.

Dr. Sean Byrd of Skyview Animal Clinic poses with a bunny named Vanilla Ice, which the clinic is trying to find a home for.
Dr. Sean Byrd of Skyview Animal Clinic poses with a bunny named Vanilla Ice, which the clinic is trying to find a home for.Southeast Missourian file

Skyview Animal Clinic has been serving the Southeast Missouri community since 1961. Over the past six decades, it has established itself as a trusted provider of medical, surgical and dental care for pets, earning a reputation for its personalized service and compassionate care.

Skyview is known for its broad range of services, which includes the treatment of exotic pets and farm animals, such as sheep and goats. This offering sets the clinic apart from many other veterinary facilities in the region, providing a much-needed resource for pet owners with non-traditional animals.

“Our specialized care for exotic animals is a rare offering in the region and an essential service for pet owners who might otherwise struggle to find appropriate care for their unique pets,” said Skyview owner and veterinarian Sean Byrd. “This breadth of expertise allows us to serve a wider range of pet owners, solidifying our position as a leader in veterinary care.”

While they can provide care for the most unique animals, the highly trained veterinarian staff at Skyview also sees plenty of dogs and cats daily. Each animal is special and receives the best care possible.

In addition to specialized care, the clinic emphasizes preventative healthcare and responsible pet ownership. Educating clients is a central part of its mission, ensuring pet owners are well-informed and equipped to make the best decisions for their animals.

Skyview also offers emergency care for pets experiencing urgent medical situations. Their team is equipped to handle a wide range of emergencies, ensuring pets receive prompt and effective treatment when it’s needed most.

The clinic has built its reputation through excellent customer service and a dedicated team that treats each patient with care and attention to detail. Many first-time visitors to the clinic are impressed by the depth of services offered.

Skyview’s commitment to the Cape Girardeau community extends beyond its clinic walls. The staff regularly participates in local events and health-related educational opportunities, reinforcing the clinic’s role as a community leader in promoting responsible pet care.

Skyview Animal Clinic’s contributions to the Cape Girardeau area have not gone unnoticed. The clinic has been recognized with several community awards, including being named a Southeast Missourian People’s Choice award winner for veterinary care.

As it moves into its seventh decade of service, Skyview remains dedicated to providing comprehensive care for pets and supporting the local community.

