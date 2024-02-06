Sky-high gas prices and the future of EV

A truth American motorists can no longer deny as summer driving season begins is simply this: Never in U.S. history has it cost so much — on a flat, not adjusted for inflation basis — to fill a gas tank.

On Friday, AAA reported the average nationwide price for a gallon of regular was $4.76, up 5 cents from the day before.

A week ago, a gallon cost $4.59, representing a 17-cent spike in seven days.

A month ago, the price was $4.20.

A year ago, a gallon could be had for $3.04.

In Missouri, gas is less expensive than in most of the U.S., but according to gasbuddy.com, all service stations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and Perryville are now offering petrol at more than $4 per gallon.

The reasons for the spike in pump prices have been exhaustively discussed, with the escalating cost of a barrel of oil identified as the primary culprit.

Instead of rehashing the rationale for these unprecedented circumstances, the Southeast Missourian reached out to two knowledgeable authorities to ask what today's sky-high fossil fuel prices may mean for the nascent electric vehicle (EV) market.

David Yaskewich

David Yaskewich, a faculty member in economics at Southeast Missouri State University, is chairman of SEMO's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department.