Skateboard shop, event planning office come to Cape Girardeau

The location will also have retail offerings including packaged teas, fresh flowers, clothing and décor. Clients and the community will be able to buy pre-packaged or prepared appetizers, pastries and plates.

Brendan Cato of Cape Girardeau has also opened Sick Tricks, a store selling skateboards, tools, gear and accessories at 425 Broadway.

