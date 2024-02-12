Skate shop coming to downtown Cape Girardeau

Brendan Cato fell in love with skateboarding when he transferred to Southeast Missouri State University. Now he's bringing the hobby to the people with his upcoming store Sick Tricks Board Shop.
He estimated the store would open in a matter of weeks, ideally before the end of February.
Cato said he wanted to introduce more people to skateboarding and cater to a market he felt needed a specialized shop.
The store will sell skateboards, long boards, roller skates and equipment to repair and customize all of them.
Cato said the electric skateboards he has seen people riding around campus also inspired him.
"If I can find a good spot to get them at a good price, I absolutely would love to have them in my shop because I personally would like one myself," he said.
Scooters are another item he's considering for later down the line.
"If it rolls, I probably will try to sell it," he said.
He will work with a friend who owns a print shop in Scott City to create apparel.
Sick Tricks is coincidentally located right across the street from his workplace at Kenny's Flippin Burgers. Cato had see the space was available, and his boss suggested he look into it.
Cato said he definitely wanted a downtown store to attract foot traffic.
This is his first time operating a business, and currently only he and his girlfriend will work there.
Working, going to school and getting a business off the ground can be taxing, but Cato is making the most of it.
"It's paying off and I'm happy with it ... its nice to think, 'Oh, man, I just placed an order for my own store,'" he said.
Cato said he plans to keep skateboarding once he's opened his business.
"There's nothing like hitting the river walk, sun shining on you, headphones in," he said. "It's just the most perfect thing in the world."
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.