Skate shop coming to downtown Cape Girardeau

Brendan Cato fell in love with skateboarding when he transferred to Southeast Missouri State University. Now he's bringing the hobby to the people with his upcoming store Sick Tricks Board Shop.

He estimated the store would open in a matter of weeks, ideally before the end of February.

Cato said he wanted to introduce more people to skateboarding and cater to a market he felt needed a specialized shop.

The store will sell skateboards, long boards, roller skates and equipment to repair and customize all of them.

Cato said the electric skateboards he has seen people riding around campus also inspired him.

"If I can find a good spot to get them at a good price, I absolutely would love to have them in my shop because I personally would like one myself," he said.

Scooters are another item he's considering for later down the line.

"If it rolls, I probably will try to sell it," he said.