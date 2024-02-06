Sjuts, Brimberry have new roles with Saint Francis Healthcare

Elliot Sjuts has been named Saint Francis Healthcare System's manager of cancer services effective this month.
As cancer services manager, he is responsible for daily management of the clinical, operational and financial activities of Cape Medical and Radiation Oncology, which is affiliated with the Saint Francis system.
He comes to Saint Francis from SCL Health St. Vincent Cancer Centers of Montana and has years of health care and supervisory experience.
Sjuts earned an associate degree in radiologic technology from Southeast Community College in Nebraska in 2011, followed by a Bachelor of Science in radiation therapy in 2014 from Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland, Oregon, and a master's degree in business administration in 2020 from Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.
He is accredited by the American Society of Radiologic Technicians, the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and has attained BSL certification for health care providers from the American Heart Association.
Behavioral health and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Kristerpher Brimberry has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System's Kneibert Clinic in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Brimberry received an associate of applied science degree in nursing from Three Rivers College, after which he earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing with a minor in psychiatry from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, and a master's degree in nursing from Walden University's College of Nursing.
He has experience with psychiatric assessment and evaluation, therapeutic crisis intervention and conflict resolution with a focus on promoting crisis prevention and medication management.
Brimberry is board certified by the American Nurse Credentialing Center and is a member of the American Nurses Association and International Society of Psychiatric-Mental Health Services.
