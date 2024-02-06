Sjuts, Brimberry have new roles with Saint Francis Healthcare

Elliot Sjuts has been named Saint Francis Healthcare System's manager of cancer services effective this month.

As cancer services manager, he is responsible for daily management of the clinical, operational and financial activities of Cape Medical and Radiation Oncology, which is affiliated with the Saint Francis system.

He comes to Saint Francis from SCL Health St. Vincent Cancer Centers of Montana and has years of health care and supervisory experience.

Sjuts earned an associate degree in radiologic technology from Southeast Community College in Nebraska in 2011, followed by a Bachelor of Science in radiation therapy in 2014 from Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland, Oregon, and a master's degree in business administration in 2020 from Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.

He is accredited by the American Society of Radiologic Technicians, the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and has attained BSL certification for health care providers from the American Heart Association.

n