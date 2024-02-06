Single ribbon-cutting scheduled in Cape Girardeau

In a light week for ribbon-cuttings, the operators of the new Rockwood Inn luxury boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at its 603 N. Henderson Ave. location.
