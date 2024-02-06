Missouri unemployment increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.6% in June, the latest figure available from the state Labor and Industrial Relations, a full percentage point lower than the U.S. jobless figure of 3.6%.

Missouri's unemployment rate has been at or below the national figure for more than eight years.

Locally, higher increases in joblessness are being seen even as many employers continue to struggle to find workers to fill available jobs.

For May, the most recent data provided by the state shows Cape Girardeau County unemployment up five-tenths of a point from April to 2.7%.

The figure is the highest since August 2022.

Perry County's May unemployment is at 2.6%, up seven-tenths of a point from the month prior, while Scott County's May rate is 2.9%, up a full six-tenths from April.

Silver lining

Rob Gilligan