Missouri unemployment increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.6% in June, the latest figure available from the state Labor and Industrial Relations, a full percentage point lower than the U.S. jobless figure of 3.6%.
Missouri's unemployment rate has been at or below the national figure for more than eight years.
Locally, higher increases in joblessness are being seen even as many employers continue to struggle to find workers to fill available jobs.
For May, the most recent data provided by the state shows Cape Girardeau County unemployment up five-tenths of a point from April to 2.7%.
The figure is the highest since August 2022.
Perry County's May unemployment is at 2.6%, up seven-tenths of a point from the month prior, while Scott County's May rate is 2.9%, up a full six-tenths from April.
Missouri's labor force participation rate was 63.6% in June 2023, a full percentage point higher than the national rate of 62.6%.
"I think our participation rate better represents how engaged our potential workforce is," said Rob Gilligan, president/CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. "Looking at how many people are trying to participate in the workforce is as critical or more important (than the unemployment rate)."
Gilligan said the unemployment rate does not take into account mitigating factors such as the often critical lack of available and affordable child care to allow parents to work outside the home and claim unfilled jobs.
In remarks May 23 at Southeast Missouri State University, Gov. Mike Parson lamented the inability of state lawmakers to get a child care reform bill passed.
"We've made one of the largest investments in child care in our state's history and there's more we've got to do. This commitment will be a game changer because the reality is if a kid gets sick and child care isn't available, the parent has to stay home from work and take care of him. Rightfully so, of course, but it also means Mom or Dad can't go to the job -- which means production levels drop. We've got to do a better job on this," Parson said in remarks at SEMO's University Center.
