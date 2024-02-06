Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship

The American College of Trial Lawyers offers membership by invitation only to experienced trial lawyers whose professional careers feature high standards of ethical conduct, professionalism and civility. Lawyers need a minimum of 15 years’ trial experience to be eligible for a fellowship.

Membership is limited to 1% of the total lawyers in any state, province or territory. As such, there are currently around 5,700 members across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

