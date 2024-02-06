All sections
BusinessOctober 13, 2024

Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship

Sikeston lawyer Joseph C. Blanton, Jr. has joined the ranks of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a prestigious fellowship for top trial lawyers.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Joseph C. Blanton, Jr.
Joseph C. Blanton, Jr.

Sikeston-based lawyer Joseph C. Blanton, Jr. was named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers at the college’s annual meeting on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Blanton is a partner at Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas, Hanschen & Peters LLC and has practiced law in Southeast Missouri since 1987. He formerly served as a law clerk to the now-retired Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern and Western districts of Missouri.

The American College of Trial Lawyers offers membership by invitation only to experienced trial lawyers whose professional careers feature high standards of ethical conduct, professionalism and civility. Lawyers need a minimum of 15 years’ trial experience to be eligible for a fellowship.

Membership is limited to 1% of the total lawyers in any state, province or territory. As such, there are currently around 5,700 members across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

