Sikeston law firm feted by national magazine

For the fourth consecutive year, Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas and Hanschen LLC, a law firm founded in 1914 in Sikeston, Missouri, has been recognized in U.S. News and World Report's "Best Lawyers" edition.
The magazine designated the attorney group, which operates in 30 counties in Missouri's southeastern region and in St. Louis, a "Tier 1 law firm for Medical Malpractice Law — Defendants and Commercial Litigation in the St. Louis Market," according to a news release.
