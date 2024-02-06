Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is big business, and that’s no bull

It's boots and chaps,

It's cowboy hats,

It's spurs and latigo.

It's the ropes and the reins,

And the joy and the pain,

And they call the thing rodeo.

— Lyric excerpt from "Rodeo" by Garth Brooks

SIKESTON, Mo. — Country music superstar Garth Brooks probably wasn't thinking about Southeast Missouri when he recorded "Rodeo" 30 years ago because most people don't associate bull riding, calf roping and bronco busting with this region.

But this week, the center of the rodeo universe will be in Sikeston, Missouri, for the 69th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. The four-night event kicks off Wednesday night and runs through Saturday on the rodeo grounds along North Ingram Road in Sikeston.

"We call ourselves the Beast of the East," said Jeremiah Quick, this year's rodeo chairman. "We've been calling ourselves that for a long time because we're the biggest rodeo this far east, even though we're west of the Mississippi."

Considered one of the premiere stops on the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) circuit, the rodeo will draw upward of 40,000 spectators and will generate an economic impact of roughly $8 million for the Sikeston area.

And that's not counting the charitable contributions the Jaycees will provide out of the rodeo proceeds.

"The more money we make, the better our community thrives," said rodeo co-chairman Dwight Bizzell.

Last year, the Jaycees donated more than $100,000 to dozens of organizations, including $30,000 to the Kenny Rogers Children's Center, the rodeo's primary charity dating back to 1977 when Rogers headlined the rodeo's entertainment.

"The Kenny Rogers Center is our baby," Quick said, and explained how Rogers, who was a horse breeder, donated an Arabian stallion to the Jaycees. The horse was sold in auction for $75,000, which was used as seed money for the Scott-Mississippi-New Madrid Counties United Cerebral Palsy Center's new building. The building opened two years later as the Kenny Rogers United Cerebral Palsy Center.

"He took that under his wing with the understanding the Jaycees would make sure it never failed," Quick said.

The Kenny Rogers Children's Center is just one of many organizations that have benefited from the rodeo since it began in 1953. Among some of the numerous beneficiaries have been the Sikeston YMCA, Missouri Delta Medical Center, Southeast Missouri State University, Three Rivers College, food pantries, school systems, area law enforcement agencies, fire departments, homeless shelters, drug rehabilitation programs and many others.

"Over the last 10 years, we've given more than $1.5 million back into the community," Quick reported. The Sikeston Jaycees donated millions more prior to that, but Quick has only been a member of the organization since 2012 so he said he could only speak for the past decade.